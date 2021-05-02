Six men rescued at Sandymount Strand

Six men have been brought to shore by a lifeboat after getting cut off by the rising tide in south Dublin.
Six men rescued at Sandymount Strand
Sun, 02 May, 2021 - 20:47

James Cox

Six men have been brought to shore by a lifeboat after getting cut off by the rising tide in south Dublin.

The group found themselves stranded on a sandbank as the tide came in on Sandymount Strand around 3pm this afternoon.

They were picked up by a small powerboat sent out by the lifeboat station in Dún Laoghaire.

Picture: RNLI Dún Laoghaire Lifeboat Station/Twitter

None needed any medical assistance.

A spokesman for the Irish Coast Guard said people have to be rescued about 20 times a year when the tide comes in quickly.

“When it reaches half-tide, then the water comes in very quickly,” he said. “People get caught. It’s quite regular.”

More in this section

Doctor suspended for prescribing controlled drugs online Doctor suspended for prescribing controlled drugs online
Kerry pimp who raped and intimidated sex worker appeals conviction Kerry pimp who raped and intimidated sex worker appeals conviction
Man arrested after seizure of drugs worth €70,000 in Galway Man arrested after seizure of drugs worth €70,000 in Galway
Six men rescued at Sandymount Strand

Watches, clothing, campervan and truck seized in operation targeting serious crime

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd