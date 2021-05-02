Minimum unit pricing could see alcohol in Ireland twice as dear as North

Drinks Ireland said minimum unit pricing should not be introduced in the Republic before it is in the North
Minimum unit pricing could see alcohol in Ireland twice as dear as North
Sun, 02 May, 2021 - 19:53

James Cox

Introducing minimum unit pricing (MUP) for alcohol before the North could result in beer being up to twice as expensive here than in Northern Ireland.

That's according to a lobby group which has compared this weekend's alcohol prices in ASDA Enniskillen to prices here if MUP was in place.

Drinks Ireland say a litre of Bombay Gin in ASDA this weekend is €18.39 but would be over €29 in the Republic with minimum pricing.

Patricia Callan, director of Drinks Ireland, says there hasn't been an increase in drinking here to warrant bringing MUP in urgently.

“I don't think anything has changed to warrant this sudden rush,” said Ms Callan.

“For example if you look at overall alcohol consumption that's declined siginificantly here, so we had a decline of 6.6 per cent last year and that's the lowest level in 30 years, alcohol consumption now is 30 per cent lower overall than the peak in 2001 so there hasn't been anything that should trigger this reaction from Government.”

More in this section

Watches, clothing, campervan and truck seized in operation targeting serious crime Watches, clothing, campervan and truck seized in operation targeting serious crime
Man arrested after seizure of drugs worth €70,000 in Galway Man arrested after seizure of drugs worth €70,000 in Galway
Doctor suspended for prescribing controlled drugs online Doctor suspended for prescribing controlled drugs online
Minimum unit pricing could see alcohol in Ireland twice as dear as North

Kerry pimp who raped and intimidated sex worker appeals conviction

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd