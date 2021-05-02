Ellie Goulding welcomes the birth of her first child with husband Caspar Jopling

The singer and her newborn are ‘happy and healthy’ following the birth, Jopling said.
Ellie Goulding welcomes the birth of her first child with husband Caspar Jopling
Sun, 02 May, 2021 - 19:35

By Tom Horton, PA

Ellie Goulding has welcomed the birth of her first child, her husband has confirmed.

Art dealer Caspar Jopling wrote on Instagram that both Goulding, 34, and her child are “happy and healthy” following the birth.

Goulding revealed she was pregnant in an interview with British Vogue in February.

Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding has given birth to her first child (Lia Toby/PA)

On Sunday Jopling wrote on Instagram: “I don’t ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie’s job.

“But during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy. Thank you x.”

He added he is “extremely grateful”.

Jopling did not confirm the baby’s gender.

Goulding and Jopling tied the knot in a glamorous wedding at York Minster in August 2019.

The chart-topper wore a traditional bespoke wedding gown with a veil and train designed by Natacha Ramsay-Levi for Chloe, while Mr Jopling opted for a suit from Savile Row tailors Huntsman.

More in this section

Olly Murs ‘asks for luck’ as he dresses up as Jack Grealish for stag do Olly Murs ‘asks for luck’ as he dresses up as Jack Grealish for stag do
Adrian Dunbar's detective drama Ridley to return for a second series Adrian Dunbar's detective drama Ridley to return for a second series
Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers says cancer is ‘going the right way’ Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers says cancer is ‘going the right way’
Ellie Goulding welcomes the birth of her first child with husband Caspar Jopling

Two more Love Islanders leave villa after being voted out by fellow contestants

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd