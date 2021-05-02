Manhunt underway for driver of vehicle that collided with Garda car

The incident occurred on Sunday morning
Sun, 02 May, 2021 - 19:32

David Raleigh

A garda manhunt is underway for the driver of a car that failed to stop for gardaí before it collided with a Garda vehicle in Co Limerick.

The incident occurred in Murroe village, south east county Limerick, around 9am this morning.

A Garda spokesman confirmed gardai were “investigating an incident of dangerous driving that took place in the Murroe village area of Limerick, at approximately 9am”.

“Gardaí observed a vehicle driving in the area which failed to stop for Gardaí. A managed containment operation ensued and the driver of the car crashed into a ditch and while reversing out of the ditch, reversed into a Garda vehicle.”

“The driver fled the scene on foot and the female passenger remained at the scene,” they added.

Gardaí said there were no injuries during the incident and their investigations were “ongoing”.

