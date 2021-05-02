Covid-19: One further death, 402 additional cases

One further Covid-19 related death has been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland
Sun, 02 May, 2021 - 16:19

James Cox

One further Covid-19 related death and 402 additional cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today.

There has now been a total of 4,906 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland along with a total of 249,838 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the State.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 220 are men/182 are women.
  • 79 per cent are under 45 years of age.
  • The median age is 31.5 years old.

As of 8am today, 127 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. Six additional Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Irish hospitals in the past 24 hours.

As of April 30th, 1,572,779 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 1,130,958 people have received their first dose.
  • 441,821 people have received their second dose.

Local lockdowns “couldn't be ruled out” amid concerns about case numbers in Donegal, a government minister has said.

As the Irish Examiner reports, Junior Minister Pippa Hackett said all options must be open after a meeting was held between Donegal representatives and public health chiefs.

The meeting was called after figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team showed that Donegal had the highest incidence rate in the country at 293.4 per 100,000 population.

The national 14-day incidence rate is less than half that at 127.3 per 100,000 people.

High Covid cases numbers

The Milford and Letterkenny electoral areas have particularly high Covid case numbers, around five times the national average.

Ms Hackett said it “couldn't be ruled out”, adding that her own county of Offaly went into a local lockdown last year.

“I think what we need to do is work with the people in Donegal,” she said.

