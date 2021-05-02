Manchester United fans storm Old Trafford to protest against Glazers on pitch

Hundreds of fans invaded the stadium ahead of the behind-closed-doors Premier League contest against Liverpool.
Sun, 02 May, 2021 - 14:47

By PA Sport Staff

Manchester United fans protesting against the club’s ownership took to the Old Trafford pitch.

Hundreds of fans invaded the stadium ahead of the behind-closed-doors Premier League contest against arch-rivals Liverpool.

United supporters were expressing their anger following plans backed by the Glazer family to join a proposed European Super League, which collapsed soon after.

The plans added to years of discontent and protests from supporters following the controversial takeover by the Glazers in 2005.

Fans have campaigned for the owners to sell the club
Fans have campaigned for the owners to sell the club

Outside the ground, large numbers of supporters were also protesting.

Ireland remain pointless after 2-1 loss in Athens

