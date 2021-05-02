Kate Garraway discusses note she was sent by Boris Johnson about her husband’s illness

Derek Draper has now returned home from hospital.
Kate Garraway discusses note she was sent by Boris Johnson about her husband’s illness
Sun, 02 May, 2021 - 14:24

By Tom Horton, PA

Kate Garraway has said she received a “very personal” note from British prime minister Boris Johnson after her husband Derek Draper fell ill with coronavirus.

Former political adviser Draper, 53, was in hospital for a year after being admitted with coronavirus symptoms and being placed in a coma.

Good Morning Britain presenter Garraway told Times Radio it was “lovely” to receive the message from the Johnson.

She said: “Boris Johnson actually wrote a really, really very personal note reflecting on things that he and Derek had been involved in together and his impression of him as a person, and also thinking of me and the children.

“And also Carrie as well, who I think has had a tough time, particularly when Boris was ill and she was pregnant with a first child.

“I think she has had a challenging time dealing with that. Mercifully, his health is great now but they must have had some dark moments as well during that period.

“So I thought it was lovely that he felt that he should and could and did actually drop me a note. So that was lovely.”

Garraway also said her family are starting a “whole new chapter” now Draper has returned home.

“I believe he will improve. I think we’ve all been changed by what we’ve been through actually,” she said.

“The whole country has been changed by what we’ve been through.

“So I don’t think he’ll be exactly the same person again. I don’t think I will be actually or any of us will be.

“I don’t think you will be either.

“I think we’ve all been so affected by the pandemic generally.”

