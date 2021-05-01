Katie Taylor retains titles with narrow points victory over Natasha Jonas

Taylor won 96-94, 96-95, 96-95 on the judges’ scorecards.
Katie Taylor retains titles with narrow points victory over Natasha Jonas
Sat, 01 May, 2021 - 23:17

By David Charlesworth, PA

Katie Taylor retained her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight titles after a wafer-thin points victory over Natasha Jonas in a thriller at the Manchester Arena.

Nearly nine years on from their memorable quarter-final showdown at London 2012, which Taylor won en route to Olympic gold, the Irish boxer prevailed again in an equally absorbing 10-round affair.

Ultimately Taylor’s superior speed and accurate combination punching won the day, with one of the judges scoring the contest 96-94, while the other two gave her the nod 96-95.

It was a second successive world title defeat for Jonas, who will probably take little consolation from being involved in another fight that showcased women’s boxing at its finest.

More in this section

Xander Schauffele predicts ‘nasty’ US Open after record-breaking first day Xander Schauffele predicts ‘nasty’ US Open after record-breaking first day
Ireland remain pointless after 2-1 loss in Athens Ireland remain pointless after 2-1 loss in Athens
Max Verstappen closes in on ‘amazing achievement’ of matching Ayrton Senna Max Verstappen closes in on ‘amazing achievement’ of matching Ayrton Senna
Katie Taylor retains titles with narrow points victory over Natasha Jonas

Jason Robinson urges England to take hope from unlikely 2007 World Cup run

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd