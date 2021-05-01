More than 350,000 Covid vaccines arrived into Ireland last week

It included 192,000 Pfizer vaccines
Sat, 01 May, 2021 - 21:52

Digital Desk Staff

More than 350,000 Covid-19 vaccines arrived into the country last week.

It included the biggest ever single deliver of Pfizer, at 192,000 doses, while 165,000 AstraZeneca jabs also arrived yesterday.

It comes as an updated plan on the rollout of the vaccines is set to be announced in the coming days, in a bid to accelerate the programme.

Head of the vaccine taskforce, Brian MacCraith says momentum in the vaccination programme is building.

Mr MacCraith said: “Next week will be a very big week indeed, we expected to be administering between 220,000 and 240,000 doses so you can see the momentum of the vaccine programme scaling up to those big numbers.”

Kerry pimp who raped and intimidated sex worker appeals conviction

