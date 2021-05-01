Two men charged in relation to discharge of firearm in Cork

Two men have been charged in relation to the incident
Two men charged in relation to discharge of firearm in Cork
Sat, 01 May, 2021 - 21:11

James Cox

Gardaí investigating the discharge of a firearm which occurred during a search operation at Rochestown Road, Co. Cork under warrant on Thursday evening have charged two men.

Two of the men arrested have been charged in relation to the incident and are due to appear before a special sitting of Cork District Court this evening at 7.30pm.

The other two men arrested in relation to the incident have been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Doctor suspended for prescribing controlled drugs online Doctor suspended for prescribing controlled drugs online
Unique Irish Wake museum opens in Waterford tracing traditions around death Unique Irish Wake museum opens in Waterford tracing traditions around death
Johnny Ronan development firm succeeds in appeal over Dublin Docklands apartment plan Johnny Ronan development firm succeeds in appeal over Dublin Docklands apartment plan
Two men charged in relation to discharge of firearm in Cork

Kerry pimp who raped and intimidated sex worker appeals conviction

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd