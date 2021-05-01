Covid-19: Three further deaths, 569 additional cases

James Cox

Three additional deaths and 569 additional Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today.

There has now been a total of 4,906 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 249,437 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

268 are men/290 are women.

78 per cent are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 26 years old.

As of 8am today, 123 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. Five additional Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Irish hospitals in the past 24 hours.

As of April 29th, 1,527,844 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,097,742 people have received their first dose.

430,102 people have received their second dose.

Meanwhile, the Health Service Executive (HSE) and the Public Health Agency (PHA) in Northern Ireland are urging people to stick to key public health advice over the coming weeks, particularly with regard to cross-Border activity.

The joint statement from the health authorities comes amid concern over the risk of a rise in cases in Border areas as Covid-19 restrictions in both countries ease.

On Friday evening, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said Donegal needed to “turn around” its high Covid-19 infection rates.

Dr Holohan and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will meet Donegal politicians later today to discuss the high number of Covid cases in the county.