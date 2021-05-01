Police receive report of sex offences following allegations against Noel Clarke

The actor has said he ‘vehemently’ denies allegations of sexual misconduct or criminal behaviour.
Police receive report of sex offences following allegations against Noel Clarke
Sat, 01 May, 2021 - 15:49

By Tom Horton, PA

London's Metropolitan Police say they are assessing a third party report relating to claims of sexual offences committed by a male, after allegations were made against actor Noel Clarke.

Earlier this week, The Guardian published allegations of misconduct from 20 women who knew Clarke in a professional capacity.

Clarke has previously said he “vehemently” denies allegations of sexual misconduct or criminal behaviour but said he will be seeking professional help and has apologised “deeply” for his actions.

The Nespresso Nominees Party for the BAFTA Film Awards Arrivals – London
(Ian West/PA)

In a statement, the police said no investigation is currently taking place.

A Metropolitan Police statement said on Saturday: “On Wednesday April 21, police received a third party report relating to allegations of sexual offences allegedly committed by a male over a period of time.

“Officers are currently assessing the information. There is no investigation at this time.”

On Friday evening, ITV pulled the concluding episode of drama Viewpoint, which starred the 45-year-old.

BAFTA Film Awards 2017 – After Party – London
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Broadcaster Sky, which has aired three series of Clarke’s series Bulletproof, has said it is halting work with Clarke following the accusations.

Bafta has also suspended Clarke’s membership of the organisation and his outstanding British contribution to cinema award, which he was handed last month at the film academy’s awards.

Following the allegations he has also been suspended from Unstoppable Film and Television, a production company he co-founded in 2007, according to a statement from a spokesman for parent company All3Media.

Tower block fire in London
(Isabel Infantes/PA)

In a statement to the PA news agency on Friday, Clarke said: “I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing.

“Recent reports however have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise.

“To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better.”

More in this section

Adrian Dunbar's detective drama Ridley to return for a second series Adrian Dunbar's detective drama Ridley to return for a second series
Harrison Ford ‘due a bit of a rest’ after closing final Indiana Jones chapter Harrison Ford ‘due a bit of a rest’ after closing final Indiana Jones chapter
Megan McKenna announces engagement to footballer Oliver Burke Megan McKenna announces engagement to footballer Oliver Burke
Police receive report of sex offences following allegations against Noel Clarke

ITV boss denies ‘arrogance’ in handling of Rebecca Ferguson complaints

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd