Nobody at Liverpool has discussed a new contract with me, says Mohamed Salah

The 28-year-old Egypt forward’s current deal expires in 2023.
Nobody at Liverpool has discussed a new contract with me, says Mohamed Salah
Sat, 01 May, 2021 - 15:05

By Andy Hampson, PA

Mohamed Salah says Liverpool have not yet discussed the possibility of a new contract with him.

The Egypt forward’s current deal at Anfield is due to expire in 2023.

The 28-year-old has been linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona after previously expressing his admiration for the Spanish giants but he insists his future has not been discussed.

Salah (left) has been prolific since his arrival at Liverpool
Salah (left) has been prolific since his arrival at Liverpool (Catherine Ivill/PA)

“No one is talking to me about anything, so I can’t say much about that,” said Salah, laughing, when asked in an interview with Sky Sports.

“No one in the club is talking to me about anything so I do not know.”

Salah has scored 120 goals in 193 appearances for the Reds since his move from Roma in 2017.

The former Chelsea player has won both the Champions League and the Premier League with the Merseyside club.

The Egyptian says he wants to win another Premier League
The Egyptian says he wants to win another Premier League (Phil Noble/PA)

He claims his ambitions are very much focused on winning those prizes again.

Salah said: “I said before that I want to win the Premier League again, I want to win the Champions League again.

“It’s a great thing to win, I’m just trying to win it again and again and again because part of our job is we need to win trophies.”

More in this section

Max Verstappen closes in on ‘amazing achievement’ of matching Ayrton Senna Max Verstappen closes in on ‘amazing achievement’ of matching Ayrton Senna
Xander Schauffele predicts ‘nasty’ US Open after record-breaking first day Xander Schauffele predicts ‘nasty’ US Open after record-breaking first day
Jude Bellingham hails ‘proudest day’ of his life after signing for Real Madrid Jude Bellingham hails ‘proudest day’ of his life after signing for Real Madrid
Nobody at Liverpool has discussed a new contract with me, says Mohamed Salah

Cycling remembers ‘exceptional’ Gino Mader after death at the Tour de Suisse

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd