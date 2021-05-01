Fine Gael councillor seeks nomination for by-election

James Geoghegan has declared his interest in running for the Dublin Bay South seat.
Sat, 01 May, 2021 - 11:53

By Cate McCurry, PA

Fine Gael local councillor James Geoghegan has written to party members seeking a nomination to run as a candidate for the upcoming byelection.

Mr Geoghegan sent the letter on Friday evening declaring his interest in running for the Dublin Bay South seat.

He joins a list of other candidates hoping to secure the seat vacated by former Minister for Housing and Fine Gael TD Eoghan Murphy earlier this week.

The former housing minister announced his departure on Tuesday in a letter to party colleagues, and will take a role in international affairs.

All three Government parties said they will contest the by-election, which must be held within six months.

Labour senator Ivana Bacik earlier this week declared an interest in joining the race. Independent candidate Norma Burke and People Before Profit representative Brigid Purcell will also contest the election.

Mr Mr Geoghegan said: “I sent a letter to the members on Friday evening setting out why I believe selecting me would give Fine Gael the best chance at winning the by-election.

“My campaign starts today to seek the confidence of almost 400 local constituency members.

“Party politics is about being part of a team, supporting its leadership, and standing up for the values of the party and its members.

“As a councillor, I have worked hard on the ground and I want to support my community into the future.”

The selection process for Fine Gael candidates will be done by postal ballot between May 17 and 31.

In his letter to his Fine Gael colleagues, Mr Geoghegan said that he has previously campaigned for Frances Fitzgerald and Eoghan Murphy, and supported Leo Varadkar in his leadership campaign.

Former Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell, Dublin Lord Mayor and Green Party councillor Hazel Chu, and Sinn Fein senator Lynn Boylan are also among those tipped to enter the race.

