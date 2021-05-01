Taika Waititi to play pirate Blackbeard in Our Flag Means Death

The comedy series is based on a true story.
Sat, 01 May, 2021 - 11:32

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi will star as Blackbeard in pirate comedy series Our Flag Means Death, HBO said.

Waititi, an actor, writer and director, will appear opposite his fellow New Zealander Rhys Darby.

The series is written by David Jenkins, while Waititi will serve as an executive producer.

Our Flag Means Death is based on the true story of Stede Bonnet, who was a wealthy 18th century landowner who turned his back on a law-abiding life for a career as a pirate.

Jenkins said: “Our Blackbeard is a legend, a lover, a fighter, a tactical genius, a poetic soul and quite possibly insane.

“Only one man could play this role, and that is the great Taika Waititi. We’re thrilled beyond measure he’s decided to don the beard.”

As a director, Waititi, 45, is known for films including Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit. The latter won him the Oscar for best adapted screenplay.

He is currently directing Thor: Love And Thunder, starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale.

