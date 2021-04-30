Post-mortem completed on body of man found in unexplained circumstances

A post-mortem has been completed on the body of a man found in unexplained circumstances in Dublin on Thursday morning.

Following the completion of the post-mortem, gardaí said they would continue to carry out a criminal investigation into the discovery of the man's body at a residence in the Robinson's Court area of Cork Street, Dublin 8.

“The results of the post-mortem are not being released for operational reasons,” a Garda statement said on Friday evening.

A criminal investigation was commenced yesterday after the state pathologist and members of the Garda Technical Bureau attended the scene where the body of the man, aged in his 70s, was found.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward, particularly anyone who was in or passing by the Robinson's Court area of Cork Street between 6pm on Wednesday evening to 11am on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.