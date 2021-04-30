Penneys to offer ‘shopping by appointment’ before full retail reopening

Penneys is set to offer shopping “by appointment” in its Irish stores the week before the full reopening of all retailers.

The retailer said the move was a temporary measure for all its stores, before the wider reopening of the sector on May 17th.

Shopping by appointment can begin on May 10th under Government guidelines, as click-and-collect services will resume on the same date for non-essential stores.

In a statement reported by the Irish Examiner, Penneys welcomed the Government's decision to introduce shopping by appointment and said it had already launched the service “successfully” in some of its European stores.

Welcome back Northern Ireland ✨ What is at the top of your shopping list? 🛒 — Primark (@Primark) April 30, 2021

“We have begun working through the logistics, starting with bringing our amazing store teams back to work," it said.

"We will confirm timing and full details for this next week."

The retailer, known as Primark in the UK, saw long queues form outside its Belfast store in Northern Ireland on Friday morning, as hundreds of shoppers returned to the city centre amid easing Covid restrictions.