Covid vaccine timeline: Fine Gael outlines first dose dates for ages 25 to 59

The vaccine timeline details the State’s rollout over the next three months to different age cohorts
Fri, 30 Apr, 2021 - 17:40

A timeline for Covid-19 vaccinations in Ireland has been published on social media by Government party Fine Gael.

The vaccine timeline details the State’s rollout over the next three months to different age cohorts, and is based on “current information”.

The “key milestones” are subject to vaccine supply, text in the Fine Gael graphic says.

Under the timeline, the upcoming month of May will see vaccinations “well advanced” for those over the age of 70 and those over the age of 60.

First dose vaccinations will also be “well advanced” for those deemed “very high risk” for severe Covid-19.

June will see first dose vaccinations get underway for those aged 50 to 59 years old, and also for those aged 35 to 49.

First dose vaccinations will also be “well advanced” in June for those deemed at “high risk” of severe Covid-19.

In July, first dose vaccinations will begin for those aged 25 to 34 years old, according to the graphic.

The Fine Gael timeline does not include when those younger than 25 can expected to receive a vaccine.

In parallel

Earlier on Friday, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said people in their 40s may be vaccinated in parallel to those in their 50s.

The Department of Health and the State's vaccine taskforce are currently reviewing the rollout plan due to supply issues and a change in advice on the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee last week recommended the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines are only given to people aged over 50.

Speaking on RTÉ, Mr Donnelly said different options are being explored and that people in their 40s could be vaccinated “potentially in parallel” with those in their 50s.

He said “no decisions have been made”.

The current rollout for over-60s is going “very well” and the online portal for the over-50s opens next week, he said.

