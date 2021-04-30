Jurgen Klopp denies Champions League vital for Liverpool’s transfer plans

By Carl Markham, PA

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists a failure to qualify for the Champions League will not affect his summer transfer plans significantly.

The Reds boss already knew money would be tight after a year of the coronavirus pandemic, which the club estimate will cost them £120million by the time fans return to grounds.

Their latest accounts published this week showed the club made a pre-tax loss of £46million to the year ending May 30th 2020 and there will be further financial hurt to come.

So while not making the top four will have an impact in reducing the amount of money coming in, Klopp does not believe it will materially affect his plans that much.

“I don’t think so, really,” he said.

“Playing Champions League obviously is massive, especially from a financial point of view for the club so it’s really important.

“If we cannot make that, then that’s not good. Definitely not. I don’t think it will change anything because the situation was difficult before and it is difficult after.

“Football is in a difficult situation. I don’t think it will change a lot.”

Liverpool head to Old Trafford on Sunday, where Klopp will have to win for the first time as manager if their top-four hopes are not go up in smoke.

The Reds are already four points behind Chelsea, who occupy the final qualifying spot, and they cannot afford any more slip-ups after late equalisers cost them two wins against Leeds and Newcastle last week.

Asked how necessary a first victory at Old Trafford in seven years would be to their European aspirations Klopp added: “More than 100 per cent. Even then if the others all win nothing changes for us.

“But without winning football games we will not end up in any kind of European competition, so for us everything is clear.”