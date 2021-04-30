Ireland draw Sweden and Finland in World Cup qualifying group

James Cox

Vera Pauw's Republic of Ireland side have been drawn in Group A for the qualifying groups of the 2023 World Cup.

The Girls in Green have been drawn along with Sweden, Finland, Slovakia and Georgia.

While England and Northern Ireland will face each other in Group D

The Republic of Ireland are looking to reach a major finals for the first time, with the tournament to be held in Australia and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Birmingham Women have been charged with fielding a suspended player in Sunday's WSL match against Reading.

Ireland international Ruesha Littlejohn also faces action from the Football Association for playing in the fixture.

The club has blamed it on an administrative error — and say they'll fully support their player.