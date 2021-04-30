Ireland draw Sweden and Finland in World Cup qualifying group

The Girls in Green have been drawn along with Sweden, Finland, Slovakia and Georgia
Ireland draw Sweden and Finland in World Cup qualifying group
Fri, 30 Apr, 2021 - 14:26

James Cox

Vera Pauw's Republic of Ireland side have been drawn in Group A for the qualifying groups of the 2023 World Cup.

The Girls in Green have been drawn along with Sweden, Finland, Slovakia and Georgia.

While England and Northern Ireland will face each other in Group D

The Republic of Ireland are looking to reach a major finals for the first time, with the tournament to be held in Australia and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Birmingham Women have been charged with fielding a suspended player in Sunday's WSL match against Reading.

Ireland international Ruesha Littlejohn also faces action from the Football Association for playing in the fixture.

The club has blamed it on an administrative error — and say they'll fully support their player.

More in this section

Nick Kyrgios reveals he contemplated suicide following Wimbledon defeat in 2019 Nick Kyrgios reveals he contemplated suicide following Wimbledon defeat in 2019
Billy Vunipola back in Steve Borthwick’s England plans ahead of the World Cup Billy Vunipola back in Steve Borthwick’s England plans ahead of the World Cup
Ireland v Greece: Time, channel, team news Ireland v Greece: Time, channel, team news
Ireland draw Sweden and Finland in World Cup qualifying group

Jude Bellingham hails ‘proudest day’ of his life after signing for Real Madrid

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd