Three arrested as gardaí seize drugs worth €1m

Two women and a man have been arrested as part of the investigation.
Fri, 30 Apr, 2021 - 13:19

Gardaí have arrested three people after finding suspected drugs worth more than €1 million in Co Meath.

Cocaine, worth an estimated €70,000, was discovered after a car was intercepted in Slane, Co Meath at around 9.20pm on Thursday.

Some of the drugs seized by gardaí during the search. Photo: Gardainfo/Twitter

In a follow-up search in Wilkinstown, gardaí seized some €480,000 of suspected cannabis herb, approximately €400,000 of tablets (suspected to be Alprazolam, Diazepam,and MDMA), and €70,000 worth of suspected cocaine.

