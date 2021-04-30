'Unseasonably' wet weather in store for bank holiday

The weather will worsen towards the end of the weekend
'Unseasonably' wet weather in store for bank holiday
Fri, 30 Apr, 2021 - 11:38

James Cox

Weather warnings for wind and rain could be issued for Monday.

Met Éireann is forecasting unseasonably wet and windy weather towards the end of the bank holiday weekend.

For the rest of the weekend, it is expected to be cooler than usual for this time of the year.

Met Éireann's Siobhan Ryan says it will be a mix of dry and wet weather for Saturday and Sunday.

“Temperatures will be a bit disappointing given the time of year, around 9-12 degrees,” she said.

“That's for Saturday and Sunday, but at least the winds should be light. Even though there should be a fair amount of dry weather generally speaking for both of those days, again a few well scattered slow moving showers with risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms.”

More in this section

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages What the papers say: Thursday's front pages
Woman dies after being hit by train in Sligo Woman dies after being hit by train in Sligo
Man arrested after woman found dead in Dublin Man arrested after woman found dead in Dublin
'Unseasonably' wet weather in store for bank holiday

Retained firefighters considering quitting over conditions dispute, says union

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd