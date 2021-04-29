Stephen Graham to make Peaky Blinders debut in new series

The actor’s character has not been revealed
Stephen Graham to make Peaky Blinders debut in new series
Thu, 29 Apr, 2021 - 20:05

By Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Stephen Graham has officially joined the cast of Peaky Blinders.

The This Is England and Line Of Duty actor, 47, will star as a yet unannounced character in the BBC One crime drama’s sixth and final series.

The news was confirmed through the Peaky Blinders social media accounts with a photo of Graham in period costume.

“We’re thrilled that Stephen Graham has joined the cast of #PeakyBlinders series 6,” the caption said.

Show creator Steven Knight previously said he had devised a role in the drama for Graham but rubbished rumours he would play gangster Al Capone.

Across its six series, the interwar Birmingham-set show has featured guest stars including Sam Claflin as leader of the British Union of Fascists Oswald Mosley and Tom Hardy as Jewish gang leader Alfie Solomons.

In January, it was announced that Peaky Blinders would come to an end after the forthcoming sixth series.

But creator and writer Knight said the story would continue in “another form” and later hinted at a film.

More in this section

ITV boss denies ‘arrogance’ in handling of Rebecca Ferguson complaints ITV boss denies ‘arrogance’ in handling of Rebecca Ferguson complaints
Jodie Comer ‘overwhelmed’ after first Tony Award win for Prima Facie Jodie Comer ‘overwhelmed’ after first Tony Award win for Prima Facie
Amber Heard to appear at film festival also featuring new Johnny Depp movie Amber Heard to appear at film festival also featuring new Johnny Depp movie
Stephen Graham to make Peaky Blinders debut in new series

BBC boss tells MPs there are imbalances of power in ‘strange’ TV industry

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd