Here are the brilliant shows and movies coming up in May on NOW

Entertainment in May

The Nevers- streaming every episode from May 17th

In the last years of Victoria’s reign, London is beset by the “Touched”: people — mostly women — who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities, some charming, some very disturbing. Among them are Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), a brilliant young inventor. They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of... well, pretty much all the forces — to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place.

Bloods- streaming every episode from May 5th

BAFTA-nominated Samson Kayo and Golden Globe nominated Jane Horrocks star in this six-part comedy series as paramedic partners in the South London ambulance service. When tough-acting loner Maleek is paired with over-friendly divorcee Wendy, their partnership looks dead on arrival. But before long they’re acting as each other’s’ life support.

Domina- streaming every episode from May 14th

An epic ten-part drama which follows the life and the extraordinary rise of Livia Drusilla, who overcame adversity to become the most powerful woman in Ancient Rome.

Movies in May

Movies in May

Tenet- Streaming from May 10th

John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle “Tenet” Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion.

Breaking News in Yuba County- Streaming from May 28th

After her husband goes missing, Sue Buttons (Allison Janney), an under-appreciated suburban wife, gets a taste of being a local celebrity as she embarks on a city-wide search in Yuba County to find him. In an effort to prolong her newfound fame, she stumbles into hilarious hijinks as her world turns upside down, dodging a wanna-be mobster (Awkwafina), a relentless local policewoman (Regina Hall), her half-sister (Mila Kunis) a local news reporter desperate for a story, and her husband's dead-beat brother (Jimmi Simpson), who all set out to uncover the truth behind the disappearance.

The Secrets we Keep- Streaming from May 14th

In post-WWII America, a woman (Rapace), rebuilding her life in the suburbs with her husband (Messina), kidnaps her neighbour (Kinnaman) and seeks vengeance for the heinous war crimes she believes he committed against her.

