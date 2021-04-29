Gardaí charged in connection with 'corruption in public office' inquiry

Five individuals appeared by appointment separately at a Garda station today for to be arrested and charged
Thu, 29 Apr, 2021 - 16:36

David Raleigh

Four serving gardaí and another individual are facing charges in connection with a long-running Garda investigation into alleged corruption offences.

The five appeared by appointment separately at a Garda station today for to be arrested and charged.

“As part of an investigation led by the Assistant Commissioner, Organised and Serious Crime (OSC) into alleged corruption in public office, four members of An Garda Síochána based in the south of the country and a private citizen were arrested and charged today with offences relating to perverting the course of justice,” a Garda spokesman said.

“This follows directions being received from the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

“All five individuals have been released on station bail and are due to appear before Limerick District Court on the 14th May 2021.”

“As this investigation by Gardaí attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) is ongoing, An Garda Síochána will not be commenting further,” they added.

 

 

