Cars set alight in ‘reckless’ arson attack on PSNI officer’s home

By Rebecca Black, PA

A “reckless” arson attack at the home of a serving police officer in Larne, Co Antrim has been condemned.

Three cars were set alight at the property at around 1.45am on Thursday.

The fire also caused scorch damage to the house where the officer, his wife and daughter had been asleep at the time.

The trio were not injured in what has been described as a “terrifying ordeal” for the family.

Police said they were “keeping an open mind” in terms of the motivation behind the attack but that a primary line of inquiry was that criminal elements may have been responsible.

Det Chief Insp Dunny McCubbin said it was a “completely reckless attack which could have had serious consequences”.

“Thankfully, no injuries have been reported in what was a terrifying ordeal for the officer and his family,” he said.

“There are no words to describe those who would set fire to vehicles in the dark of night outside a family home when the occupants were asleep inside.

PSNI Det Chief Insp Dunny McCubbin. Photo: Rebecca Black/PA

“Their actions stand in stark contrast to the officer who everyday serves our community with dignity, respect and courtesy.

“At the present time we are keeping an open mind as to the motivation behind this attack, however a primary line of enquiry is that criminal elements may be responsible.

“Detectives have now initiated a full investigation, which I can assure the community will be thorough and robust.

“I would take this opportunity to appeal for the help of the people of Larne and further afield in identifying those responsible.

“Were you in the Glenarm Road area late last night or early this morning? Did you see anyone or anything you felt was suspicious? Do you have any information about this incident? No matter how small or insignificant it may seem, please get in touch.”