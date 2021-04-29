Gardaí open criminal investigation after man’s body found in Dublin

Gardaí have commenced a criminal investigation after the body of a man was found in unexplained circumstances in Dublin.

The body of the man, aged in his 70s, was discovered this morning at a residence in Cork Street, Dublin 8.

In an update on Thursday evening, a Garda statement said: “Gardaí are carrying out a criminal investigation into the discovery of a body of a male in unexplained circumstances this morning, 29/04/2021, at a residence in the Robinson's Court area of Cork Street, Dublin 8.”

The Irish Times reports that the man was discovered in his flat in a sheltered housing complex for older people by a care worker, and was found dead with severe wounds.

The state pathologist, Dr Heidi Okkers, has attended the scene. The body is due to be removed to the City Morgue later this evening for a post-mortem on Friday.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau currently remain at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly anyone who was in or passing by the Robinson's Court area of Cork Street between 6pm on Wednesday evening to 11am on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.