Covid passports backed by European Parliament

James Cox

The European Parliament has approved plans for a so-called Covid passport.

It would show whether someone's been vaccinated, tested negative or recently recovered from the virus.

In a vote, 540 MEPs supported the measure with 119 against and 31 abstentions.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says it's a “key step forward towards free and safe travel this summer”.

Welcoming the news, Irish MEP Deirdre Clune said: “The plan is that this certificate will only be used for travel and only for the duration of the pandemic in order to ensure people are protected from Covid-19. It can help to facilitate people as they move and travel around Europe.”

Economies and borders

The Ireland South MEP added: “The EU Covid-19 Cert makes sense. It would allow people with the certificate to travel freely and safely across Europe. What is vital now is that Europe works together on making sure that the Cert is developed as quickly as possible and in the most effective way. The priority for all Member States, including Ireland is ensuring that their citizens are safe and protected from Covid-19 and this Cert can help achieve that as economies and borders begin to open up again.”

It will now be up to member states to implement the digital green certificate with a view to reopening Euorpean travel and business.

Ms Clune, who is a member of the Parliament’s Public Health Committee added: “The European Parliament belives that Covid testing could be free of charge in some cases, especially for front line workers and those who may not be able to afford a test.

“We now have over one million people in Ireland who have received a vaccine and the vaccination teams and GPs around the country are doing tremendous work. We now have four vaccines approved for use in Ireland and we are moving in the right direction.”