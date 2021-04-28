Woman charged with murder of Ludmila Poletelova in Co Derry

Ms Poletelova (61) was found dead at her home in Limavady on Friday.
Woman charged with murder of Ludmila Poletelova in Co Derry
Wed, 28 Apr, 2021 - 22:07

By Michelle Devane, PA

A woman has been charged with the murder of Ludmila Poletelova in Co Derry.

Ms Poletelova (61) was found dead at her home in Limavady on Friday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said on Wednesday that detectives investigating the murder have charged a woman aged 45.

She is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Detectives from PSNI’s major investigation team arrested a woman, aged 45, on Sunday.

A murder inquiry was launched into Ms Poletelova’s death on Saturday after police said she suffered a violent death.

More in this section

Man jailed for sexually assaulting sleeping woman Man jailed for sexually assaulting sleeping woman
Surgeon who claims he was on enforced sick leave can return to work, court hears Surgeon who claims he was on enforced sick leave can return to work, court hears
Stardust witness tells inquest club door was locked when he went to leave Stardust witness tells inquest club door was locked when he went to leave
Woman charged with murder of Ludmila Poletelova in Co Derry

Man who covered up Toddy Dooley murder claims sentence is interfering with job hunt

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd