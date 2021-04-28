Man (60s) dies in Laois road collision

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident involving two cars
Wed, 28 Apr, 2021 - 18:12

A man in his 60s has died in a road traffic collision in Laois.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident involving two cars, which took place at around 1.45pm this afternoon on Coote Street, Portlaoise.

The driver of one of the cars, the man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been moved to Portlaoise Mortuary and a postmortem will be conducted at a later date.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

The road is currently closed and Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, and for any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

