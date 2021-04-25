Man dies after collision between car and motorcycle in Galway

James Cox

A man, aged in his 30s, has died after a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Co Galway.

Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the R336 between Inverin and Spiddal, Galway, last night.

A motorcycle and a car collided shortly after 8pm.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed from the scene to Galway University Hospital, where a postmortem is due to take place at a later date.

The occupants of the car, a male and female in their 20s were taken to Galway University Hospital as a precaution.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical exam by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the R336, between Inverin and Spiddal, from 7.30pm — 8.30pm on Saturday evening, who may have camera footage (including dash cam), are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 514 720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.