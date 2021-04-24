League of Ireland round-up: Derry and Dundalk pick up first wins of season

Derry City got their first win of the season in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Saturday evening.
League of Ireland round-up: Derry and Dundalk pick up first wins of season
Sat, 24 Apr, 2021 - 21:57

Sligo Rovers v Derry City

Derry City got their first win of the season in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Saturday evening.

They beat Sligo Rovers in their northwest derby at the Showgrounds with Will Patching scoring from the penalty spot in the 51st minute.

Final score: 0-1

Waterford v Longford Town

Though they had captain Kyle Ferguson sent off, Kevin Sheedy’s Waterford beat Longford Town at the RSC to leapfrog the midlanders in the table with a second victory of the season.

A fourth loss in five games means Longford drop to second bottom ahead of a trip to leaders St Patrick’s Athletic next Friday.

Final score: 1-0

Dundalk v Drogheda

Managerless Dundalk also secured their first win of the season as David McMillan scored and provided the assist as they beat Drogheda United in the Louth derby at Oriel Park.

Final score: 2-1

More in this section

RDS to lodge plans for new Anglesea Stand for Ballsbridge arena RDS to lodge plans for new Anglesea Stand for Ballsbridge arena
Everton offer Seamus Coleman new deal but Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend leave Everton offer Seamus Coleman new deal but Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend leave
Naby Keita joins Werder Bremen after leaving Liverpool Naby Keita joins Werder Bremen after leaving Liverpool
League of Ireland round-up: Derry and Dundalk pick up first wins of season

West Ham charged by UEFA over fan behaviour at Europa Conference League final

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd