A motorcyclist in his 50s has died in a crash in Co Cavan.

It happened on a back road at Corratillan, near Corlough, around 3pm on Saturday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí in Ballyconnell are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage – and the scene remains sealed off for a technical examination.

Anyone with information can contact Ballyconnell Garda station on 049 952 5580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.