Rudy Giuliani earns Razzie award for year's worst film performances

The Razzies, or Golden Raspberry Awards, were created in 1980 and serve as an antidote to the Oscars
Rudy Giuliani earns Razzie award for year's worst film performances
Sat, 24 Apr, 2021 - 18:00

Lisa Richwine, Reuters

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani's unwitting appearance in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” was named one of the year's worst performances by voters for the annual Razzie prizes on Saturday.

The Razzies, or Golden Raspberry Awards, were created in 1980 and serve as an antidote to Hollywood's glitzy Oscars ceremony, which take place on Sunday.

Giuliani was named worst supporting actor for his brief appearance in Sacha Baron Cohen's “Borat” mockumentary sequel. The former mayor was unknowingly filmed in a hotel room with an actress pretending to be a reporter. Giuliani has said nothing inappropriate happened.

“Absolute Proof,” a movie by MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell, was voted the year's worst picture. The film featured baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 US presidential election.

Lindell, a vocal supporter of former US president Donald Trump, also was named worst actor.

“Music,” a film directed by musician Sia about a young girl with autism, won the most Razzies overall, with three including worst actress for Kate Hudson.

Razzie winners were chosen by 1,097 members from more than two dozen countries. Members sign up online and pay a $40 (€33) membership fee.

More in this section

Funny Girl and Sweeney Todd cast among acts to perform at 2023 Tony Awards Funny Girl and Sweeney Todd cast among acts to perform at 2023 Tony Awards
Lindsay Lohan: I can’t wait to see what it’s like to just be a mom Lindsay Lohan: I can’t wait to see what it’s like to just be a mom
Caroline Flack’s mother voices support for Britain's Prince Harry in case against Mirror Caroline Flack’s mother voices support for Britain's Prince Harry in case against Mirror
Rudy Giuliani earns Razzie award for year's worst film performances

Radio DJ Nikki Hayes admits money laundering

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd