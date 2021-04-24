Ireland beat Italy 25-5 to claim third place in Women's Six Nations

Ireland beat Italy 25-5 in Donnybrook today to claim third place in the Women's Six Nations.

Ireland led Italy by eight points at the break, opening the scoring with a try from Dorothy Wall.

Captain Ciara Griffin left the field early for a head injury assessment and she was replaced by Hannah O'Connor.

43 minutes in Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe found a gap with her speed, beat two defenders and got her first 15s international try with Stacey Flood's place kicking on point to making it 15-0.

After 51 minutes, Cliodhna Moloney took a quick tap to herself leaving the Italian defence in trouble as she crossed the line for Ireland's third try.

Italy were constantly applying pressure but finding it difficult to break through the Ireland defence.

It was finally rewarded in the 68th minute as Italy scored their first try.

Murphy Crowe scored her second try in the 89th minute.

The result sees Ireland finish in third place in this year's Women's Six Nations.