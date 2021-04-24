Vaccine registration portal opens for 63-year-olds today

James Cox

63-year-olds can register for a Covid-19 vaccine on the HSE website from today.

They will get the AstraZeneca jab in a vaccination centre.

The HSE have confirmed people in this age group will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine and those eligible to register can fill out their information on the HSE website, or call the helpline on 1850 24 1850 if they require assistance in completing the process, or do not have internet access.

Help to register

The website also has instructions for people helping someone else to register for the jab.

62-year-olds can register from tomorrow, followed by 61-year-olds on Monday, and 60-year-olds on Tuesday.

The HSE has reminded people not to register for the vaccine before their age group is called as their identification will be checked prior to being inoculated.

Vaccination appointments are also being assigned based on age category, with the website highlighting that early registration does not mean you will get your vaccine sooner.

People registering will need to supply a mobile number, email address, their PPS number and their Eircode. Information on how to find your PPS number can be found here, while you can search for your Eircode here.

After registration has been completed, the person should receive a text message containing the details of their vaccination appointment in 3-7 days.

Meanwhile, Ireland is set to receive a delivery of 165,000 AstraZeneca vaccines next week. The delivery had previously been postponed until May.

The delivery has been made possible after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) allowed AstraZeneca vaccines to be manufactured at a plant in Asia.

The Irish Times reports that AstraZeneca now expects hit its European delivery target of 20 million doses this month, followed by 70 million in the second quarter.

Ireland will receive a pro rata share of about one per cent.

The Health Service Executive said it was “more hopeful than we were” of supplies arriving next week, the HSE has been very critical of changes to the delivery schedule of AstraZeneca vaccines.