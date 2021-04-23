Connacht pull off impressive victory over Ulster in Rainbow Cup opener

Connacht pulled off a dramatic last-minute victory against Ulster with a try in the last play by replacement Peter Sullivan. The side from the West were behind as the game entered the very final stages, but had taken the lead into the second-half despite trailing Ulster at half-time 12-7.

In the opening game of the Rainbow Cup, a first-half try by Paul Boyle opened proceedings for Connacht, with Jacob Stockdale responding for Ulster, who then took the lead into half-time courtesy of a Rober Herring try as he went crashing over the maul.

A Billy Burns try shortly after the restart made it look like Ulster were pulling away but scrumhalf Caolin Blade brought Connacht back into the game with two tries and the men from the West took the lead until David Shanahan took back reins for Ulster.

However, it was Peter Sullivan who sealed the game for Connacht in dramatic fashion.

If you're a @connachtrugby fan, these are the sequences you want to see! Here is the last gasp Peter Sullivan try, and the celebration that followed, after that #GuinnessPRO14RainbowCup win over Ulster! (📸 @MorganTreacy) pic.twitter.com/0NPq4f2Ghq — Inpho Photography (@Inphosports) April 23, 2021

The entertaining opening match will be warmly welcomed by organisers of a competition that has drawn some scorn earlier this week after confirmation that instead of one competition between teams from South Africa and Europe, there are now two separate tournaments taking place due to Covid-19 restrictions and problems with travel.

The 'northern' tournament is being called the Guinness Pro14 Rainbow Cup and will feature 12 teams in Wales, Italy, Ireland and Scotland.

Meanwhile in South Africa, the Bulls, Sharks, Stormers and Lions will contest the 'southern' tournament, which will be called Rainbow Cup SA.

Tomorrow Munster play Leinster at the RDS at 7.35pm.