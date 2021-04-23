League of Ireland: Three points for Saints and Rovers in Friday action

The final whistles have blown on this evening's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division action — we have tonight’s scores below.

Shamrock Rovers 2-1 Bohemians

Shamrock Rovers managed to poach all three points from tonight’s Dublin derby against Bohemians at Tallaght Stadium.

Rovers held the lead for a time after an early goal from Dylan Watts, before an equaliser from Bohemians’ Ross Tierney saw the sides tied.

However, Graham Burke converted a controversially-awarded penalty fourteen minutes from time to give Rovers a 2-1 win at home.

The visitors had James Finnerty sent-off from the concession of the penalty.

St Pat’s 2-0 Finn Harps

St Pat’s sit top of the Premier Division table after a win this evening over Finn Harps.

The side led by a goal at half-time, following a first half score from Billy King.

A second half goal from Matthew Smith sealed a 2-0 win for the Saints.

That’s full time. Another terrific performance. Another clean sheet. Another 3 points. The super start continues #StPatsFC | #Saints2021 pic.twitter.com/OY02oilpKT — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) April 23, 2021

First Division scores

Athlone Town 3-0 Wexford

Cabinteely 1-3 Shelbourne

Galway United 2-2 UCD

Treaty United 2-1 Cork City