League of Ireland: Three points for Saints and Rovers in Friday action

The final whistles have blown on this evening's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division action — we have tonight’s scores below.
Shamrock Rovers 2-1 Bohemians
Shamrock Rovers managed to poach all three points from tonight’s Dublin derby against Bohemians at Tallaght Stadium.
Rovers held the lead for a time after an early goal from Dylan Watts, before an equaliser from Bohemians’ Ross Tierney saw the sides tied.
However, Graham Burke converted a controversially-awarded penalty fourteen minutes from time to give Rovers a 2-1 win at home.
The visitors had James Finnerty sent-off from the concession of the penalty.
⚽️ | Graham Burke’s penalty that won the Dublin Derby 👇#WeAreRovers | #TogetherAsOne pic.twitter.com/q2YYG1yHJF
— Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) April 23, 2021
St Pat’s 2-0 Finn Harps
St Pat’s sit top of the Premier Division table after a win this evening over Finn Harps.
The side led by a goal at half-time, following a first half score from Billy King.
A second half goal from Matthew Smith sealed a 2-0 win for the Saints.
That’s full time. Another terrific performance. Another clean sheet. Another 3 points. The super start continues #StPatsFC | #Saints2021 pic.twitter.com/OY02oilpKT
— St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) April 23, 2021
Matty Smith gets the second @RascalsBrewing goal from our 🏴Scottish aces tonight #StPatsFC | #Saints2021 pic.twitter.com/9mj7YhhdGk
— St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) April 23, 2021
First Division scores
Athlone Town 3-0 Wexford
Cabinteely 1-3 Shelbourne
Galway United 2-2 UCD
Treaty United 2-1 Cork City