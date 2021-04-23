Jennie Poole boyfriend remanded in continuing custody

Michael McAleer

A 29-year-old man accused of the murder of mother-of-two Jennie Poole who died after she was stabbed in her home in Dublin last weekend has been further remanded in custody for four weeks.

The 24-year-old was stabbed at her first floor apartment in Melville Drive, Finglas, north Dublin, at around 2pm on Saturday. One of her children was in the apartment at the time.

Neighbours raised the alarm and emergency services attended the scene before she was rushed to Connolly Hospital and died a short time later.

Gavin Murphy, her boyfriend, with address at Coultry Drive, Ballymun, was detained for questioning in Finglas Garda Station and then charged with murder contrary to common law.

Video link

He faced his second hearing via video-link today at Cloverhill District Court.

He was further remanded in custody by Judge Victor Blake to appear again on May 21 next.

A book of evidence has to be prepared by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

At his first hearing on Monday, Detective Sergeant Damien Mangan said Mr Murphy “made no reply caution” when charged.

Defence solicitor Michael Hennessy had said his client would face a two-week mandatory covid-19 quarantine in custody. A High Court bail application will be made, he had also said.

Legal aid had also been granted after the district court heard Mr Murphy was not working.

Healthcare worker

Jennie Poole, a healthcare worker at Beneavin Lodge Care Home and a camoige player with local club Erin’s Isle, was originally from Ballygall area of Finglas. Her funeral is to take place next Tuesday.

The service at Saint Canice’s Church will be streamed live on the parish website as only 25 people can attend in person due to covid restrictions. Afterwards, the cortege will drive into the grounds of Erin’s Isle and also pass her parent’s home on Ballygall Crescent on the way to Glasnevin Cemetery.

Mourners have been invited to line the streets of Finglas.

She leaves behind two young children, Zack, aged four, and seven-year-old Neveah.

A GoFundMe in aid of the funeral and her children has raised more than €60k since it was launched on Sunday.