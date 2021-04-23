Covid: How many cases in your local area?

Ongar in Dublin has the highest 14-day incidence rate in the country according to the latest Local Electoral Area (LEA) data from the HSE.

The area in north-west Dublin, with a population of approximately 35,834, recorded 158 cases of Covid-19 between April 6th-19th, giving it an incidence rate of 440.9.

In Ballymun-Finglas, a rate of 387 cases per 100,000 people gives it the second highest rate in the country, followed by Newbridge in Co Kildare (378).

In contrast, 16 LEAs reported less than five new cases of the virus in the same period, resulting in incidence rates of zero.

These areas were spread across 13 counties, with three in Galway - Loughrea, Connemara North and Connemara South - and two in Kerry - Corca Dhuibhne and Kenmare.

Some parts of the country continue to record high levels of transmission, with three of Donegal's seven LEAs - Milford, Letterkenny and Buncrana - reporting incidence rates in excess of 300.

On a county-by-county basis, Donegal has the highest rate of Covid-19 (256.9 cases per 100,000), reporting 84 new cases in the 24 hours up to midnight on April 21st.

Offaly and Kildare are the only other counties with incidence rates over the 200 mark, 212.9 and 200 respectively, while Dublin and Longford each have a rate of 173.7.

Kilkenny, Cork, Kerry, Wexford, Clare and Sligo have the lowest county rates, each recording less than 50 cases per 100,000 people.

According to a statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Thursday, Ireland's 14-day incidence rate is now 118.8, while the five-day moving average is 415 cases.