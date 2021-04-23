Ruaidhrí Higgins leaves Ireland scout role to take over as Derry City boss

He will leave his role in Stephen Kenny's backroom team
Ruaidhrí Higgins leaves Ireland scout role to take over as Derry City boss
Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 10:50

James Cox

Derry City have appointed Ruaidhrí Higgins as their new manager to replace Declan Devine, who left the club yesterday.

It's a blow for Stephen Kenny as Higgins had a key role in his backroom team as chief scout and opposition analyst.

Both Kenny and the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) wished Higgins well after his appointment as Derry manager.

Kenny said: “I want to wish Ruaidhri the best of luck managing Derry City. He has a very bright future in the game, and he'll be delighted to manage his hometown club that he played with for nine seasons, and we wish him well.”

Derry City Announce Ruaidhri Higgins As New Manager 23/4/2021 Ruaidhri Higgins Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill added: “Ruaidhri is a very proud Derry man and a former player with the club so this is the one job in football he couldn’t refuse. We wish him the best of luck with the new position and thank him for his services to the senior Ireland team.”

Gerry McAnaney, FAI president, said: “On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Ruaidhri for his time with us. A valued member of Stephen’s backroom team, I have no doubt he will enjoy this new job with Derry City and I wish them great success together.”

More in this section

West Ham promise to take action against fans who threw objects onto Prague pitch West Ham promise to take action against fans who threw objects onto Prague pitch
Fiorentina’s Cristiano Biraghi struck by object thrown from West Ham fans Fiorentina’s Cristiano Biraghi struck by object thrown from West Ham fans
London Irish file for administration after suspension from all club competitions London Irish file for administration after suspension from all club competitions
Ruaidhrí Higgins leaves Ireland scout role to take over as Derry City boss

Real Madrid agree €100m deal to sign England’s Jude Bellingham

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd