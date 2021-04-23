Sunny weekend on the way, with temperatures set to reach 20 degrees

Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 09:16

Met Éireann are predicting a weekend of sun, as temperatures begin to creep towards 20 degrees over the next few days.

Friday is set to be dry and bright, with spells of hazy sunshine early in the day.

The highest temperatures will range from 12-18 degrees, but will be slightly cooler along the south and east coasts due to onshore breezes.

A solar UV index released by the forecaster shows today carries a moderate rating, meaning UV protection, such as SPF or shade, is advised during midday hours.

Low temperatures overnight may bring a touch of frost, however, moving into Saturday, the sun will bring temperatures of between 13-20 degrees, peaking in the west.

Rounding out a fine weekend, Sunday will stay mostly dry, with temperature expected to be in the region of 11-18 degrees.

Anyone heading out to enjoy the sunshine is reminded to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions by staying within their own county, including the county/20km travel limit currently in force, while also following public health guidelines regarding social distancing and the wearing face masks.

