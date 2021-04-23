Vaccine registration portal opens for 64-year-olds today

People aged 64 will be able to register to receive a Covid-19 vaccine from 10am today.

The HSE have confirmed people in this age group will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine and those eligible to register can fill out their information on the HSE website, or call the helpline on 1850 24 1850 if they require assistance in completing the process, or do not have internet access.

The website also has instructions for people helping someone else to register for the jab.

The portal will be open to 63-year-olds on Saturday, before the turn of people aged 62 on Sunday, 61 on Monday, and 60 on Tuesday.

The HSE has reminded people not to register for the vaccine before their age group is called as their identification will be checked prior to being inoculated.

Vaccination appointments are also being assigned based on age category, with the website highlighting that early registration does not mean you will get your vaccine sooner.

People registering will need to supply a mobile number, email address, their PPS number and their Eircode. Information on how to find your PPS number can be found here, while you can search for your Eircode here.

After registration has been completed, the person should receive a text message containing the details of their vaccination appointment in 3-7 days.