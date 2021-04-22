Gardaí seize catalytic converters worth €2.2m in Dublin

Gardaí have seized catalytic converters worth an estimated €2.2 million in Dublin.

Some 2,150 catalytic converters were recovered during a search operation at a business premises in Dublin 11 on Thursday morning.

Officers also seized more than €74,000 in cash during the search.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Crime Task Force, DMR North, seized 2,150 catalytic converters and 14 drums of smelted catalytic converters, with a combined value of €2.2 million, during a search operation in Dublin 11 this morning, Thursday, 22nd April 2021. pic.twitter.com/6LQAX8ouV3 — Garda Info (@gardainfo) April 22, 2021

Gardaí were assisted by personnel from Fingal County Council, a Customs and Revenue officer and dog handler, and the National Trans Frontier Shipments Office.

The search came as part of an investigation into the theft of catalytic converters.

A man in his 20s was charged and is due to appear in court on May 13th.