Gardaí seize catalytic converters worth €2.2m in Dublin

Officers also seized more than €74,000 in cash during the search.
Thu, 22 Apr, 2021 - 21:17

Gardaí have seized catalytic converters worth an estimated €2.2 million in Dublin.

Some 2,150 catalytic converters were recovered during a search operation at a business premises in Dublin 11 on Thursday morning.

Officers also seized more than €74,000 in cash during the search.

Gardaí were assisted by personnel from Fingal County Council, a Customs and Revenue officer and dog handler, and the National Trans Frontier Shipments Office.

The search came as part of an investigation into the theft of catalytic converters.

A man in his 20s was charged and is due to appear in court on May 13th.

