Video: Thursday's three-minute evening news update

Thu, 22 Apr, 2021 - 17:15

Child rescue alert

Gardaí have sustained a child rescue alert for a 14-year-old girl who went missing three days ago from Co Louth.

The alert released the early hours of Thursday morning sought the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Svetlana Murphy after she left her home in Blackrock at approximately 4pm on Monday in the company of 18-year-old Nojus Maculevicius.

Niac meeting

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) will consider the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following the European Medicine Agency's (EMA) findings that the benefits of the shot outweigh the risk of very rare blood clots.

A GP said the one-shot vaccine would be a major help for getting vulnerable people inoculated, in addition to those who may be hesitant to receive the shot.

International travel

The aviation sector are calling for clarity regarding when international travel restrictions may be eased, as representatives from the industry met with Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan.

The Green Party leader said international holidays and other non-essential trips abroad will resume in “months rather than weeks”, adding he did not want to speculate on exact dates, as he did not want to raise expectations and then dash hopes.

Famous for a day

A boy with a life-threatening illness is asking the public to make him feel famous for a day by sending him a birthday card on May 6th.

Seán Kearney from Kerry, who will celebrate his 10th birthday on the day, said getting birthday wishes from around the country would make him very happy.

Kilkenny hurling coach who conned friend out of €40k withdraws appeal

