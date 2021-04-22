Earth Day: Interactive maps show Ireland's renewable energy resources

Earth Day: Interactive maps show Ireland's renewable energy resources
Thu, 22 Apr, 2021 - 15:50

Esri Ireland has released maps showing the location of Ireland's existing and potential renewable energy resources, marking Earth Day 2021.

The interactive maps show the various levels of solar, wind, wave and tidal energy available around Ireland and where these resources are currently being used.

Various wind farms around the county are highlighted in the maps, including projects which have been proposed, or are in the production stages.

Esri Ireland map showing the location of Ireland's wind farms.

Over 1 billion people across 192 countries participate in Earth Day each year, the theme for 2021 being 'Restore Our Earth', focusing the role natural processes and green technologies can play in combatting climate change.

The full range of maps can be viewed on Esri Ireland's website.

