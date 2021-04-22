Tipperary school engaging with HSE over suspected Covid outbreak

Daivd Raleigh

The HSE is engaging with an all-girls secondary school in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, in response to a suspected outbreak of Covid-19.

A statement from the principal of St Mary’s Secondary School, Michael Deenan, said: “The school can confirm that we have engaged with the HSE. The HSE’s role includes carrying out a Public Health Risk Assessment. As part of this risk assessment, all close contact will be identified, contacted and advised of the next steps.”

“Close contacts are requested not to come to school, in line with HSE Public Health advice. If Public Health does not make contact with you, you are not impacted and can continue to attend school,” the statement went on.

“The school will continue to work with the HSE in ensuring all necessary hygiene, health and safety protocols are in place at the school for the prevention and containment of Covid-19.”

The statement added: “The school cannot comment on individual cases or outbreaks of Covid-19 to protect the privacy and confidentially of those involved.”

The school is located in the centre of Nenagh and has about 600 students.

A second school in North Tipperary is also understood to be liaising with the HSE about a suspected outbreak.

The HSE has been asked for a response.