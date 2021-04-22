Video: Thursday's three-minute lunchtime news update

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Child rescue alert

A child rescue alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who went missing three days ago from Co Louth.

Gardaí issued the alert in the early hours of Thursday morning, seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Svetlana Murphy after she left her home in Blackrock at approximately 4pm on Monday in the company of 18-year-old Nojus Maculevicius.

Niac decision

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) will meet today to consider the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following the European Medicine Agency's (EMA) findings that the benefits of the shot outweigh the risk of very rare blood clots.

The J&J shot could be rolled out in Ireland as early as next week after 14,400 doses arrived in Ireland last week, according to figures from the Department of Health.

Pfizer workers

Pfizer have announced the family members of the company's employees in Ireland will be offered their vaccine from next month.

The company employs approximately 4,000 people in Ireland, but said the initiative would not impact their deliveries to the Government.

Easing of restrictions

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has signalled hairdressers, non-essential retail and religious services will be prioritised under the next stage in the easing of restrictions which is due to be announced next week.

Mr Martin said nothing certain has been decided regarding the reopening of the hospitality sector over the summer months, adding such decisions will be made in consultation with public health authorities.