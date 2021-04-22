Dublin City Council opening 22 public buildings on ‘toilets only’ basis

Dublin City Council (DCC) will open 22 of its public buildings on a "toilets only" basis.

13 libraries, eight sports facilities and City Hall will open for members of the public to access toilets.

“Appropriate queuing, social distancing and cleaning regimes will be put in place,” DCC said in a statement.

Sports facilities and City Hall will open seven days a week from Monday April 26th, while libraries will open six days a week from Tuesday May 4th.

The “primary service” provided by these buildings will remain closed, in accordance with public health guidelines.

Usage of the buildings will be monitored and reviewed on an ongoing basis.

The 22 facilities come in addition to six existing facilities provided by the council at Wolfe Tone Square, Grafton Street, St Patrick's Park Tearooms, Herbert Park Tearooms, St Anne's Park Tearooms and the Bull Wall, Dollymount.

A list of opening dates and times for the buildings concerned is available to view at http://www.dublincity.ie/publictoilets.