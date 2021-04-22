Aviation firm Shannon Technical Services announces 80 jobs and Dublin office

Irish-owned aviation firm Shannon Technical Services (STS) will create 80 new jobs by the end of 2023 and open a new office in Dublin.

The company currently employs 40 people at its Shannon office in Co Clare. It plans to increase headcount to 60 by the end of 2021, 100 by the end of 2022, and upwards to 120 by 2023 as part of a controlled expansion.

The new roles will be across operations, commercial, administration and aviation technical services, with 57 supported by Enterprise Ireland.

Shannon Chamber welcomed the jobs announcement, with chief executive Helen Downes noting Shannon’s “long-standing” link with aviation.

“It is very heartening to watch a company grow its market share to the extent that it can announce the delivery of such commendable employment levels for Shannon by the end of its fourth year in operation,” she said.

“This announcement will provide valuable employment and job opportunities in the Mid-West region and in Dublin in a variety of aviation-focused disciplines.

“News of this nature is most welcome at a time when the aviation sector generally has been so negatively impacted by the pandemic.”

Company growth

Founded in February 2019, the company’s services include management of aircraft transitions, engine management, and materials and logistics management for global aircraft lessors and airlines.

The company's turnover increased by fourfold from 2019 to 2020 and is expected to more than double from 2020 to 2021.

Ben Whelan, founder and chief executive of Shannon Technical Services said “the foundation to the company’s success lies in its people.”

“As we begin to recover from these turbulent times for society and in particular for the aviation sector, we feel privileged to be expanding and providing attractive job opportunities in Shannon and at a new office that we will be opening in Dublin,” he said.

The Government is determined to help the industry recover and rebuild once the pandemic is over

“The aviation industry has demonstrated resilience many times in the past and I’m confident that it will, once again, bounce back.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Employment Leo Varadkar welcomed the jobs announcement and company expansion as a “great vote of confidence”.

“Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on the aviation sector. The Government is determined to help the industry recover and rebuild once the pandemic is over,” he added.

Julie Sinnamon, chief executive of Enterprise Ireland, said: “In just a little over two years in operation, the highly experienced team at Shannon Technical Services has built an early stage company into a global market leader in its field.

“We are proud to have supported the new jobs announced today and are delighted at the positive news for the company.